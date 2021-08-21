Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $114.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 62,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $3,517,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 319,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

