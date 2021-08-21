Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPOF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

XPOF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

