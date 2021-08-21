Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.86.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE:ASAN opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.33.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $7,312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,603,161.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $11,443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Asana by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.