Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €79.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.27 ($95.61).

SAX stock opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €67.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 107.42. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

