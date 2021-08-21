Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.56.

LNT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

