Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $357.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

