INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for INVO Bioscience’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -1.13. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.