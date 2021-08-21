Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SOPH opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.