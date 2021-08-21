Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,882 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,388,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 556,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies.

