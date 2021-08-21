Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Future stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Future has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.51.
Future Company Profile
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.