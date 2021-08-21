Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Future stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Future has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.51.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

