MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Head-To-Head Contrast

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSCI and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.70 billion 30.09 $601.82 million $7.83 79.04 Waitr $204.33 million 0.65 $15.84 million $0.15 7.60

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MSCI and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71 Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67

MSCI currently has a consensus target price of $593.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Waitr has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 185.09%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than MSCI.

Risk & Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -3.02, meaning that its stock price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 37.97% -180.78% 17.18% Waitr -1.04% 4.39% 1.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSCI beats Waitr on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

