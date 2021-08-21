Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Head-To-Head Survey

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enstar Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 80.75% 32.63% 8.86% Palomar 5.95% 4.20% 2.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enstar Group and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.70 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Palomar $168.46 million 12.83 $6.26 million $0.35 243.43

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enstar Group and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Palomar has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Palomar on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

