Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE:M traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,915,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,287. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on M shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.22.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.