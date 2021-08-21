OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,594.58% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in OptiNose by 48.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 400,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

