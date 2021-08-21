JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Hold Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.