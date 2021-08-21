Jefferies Financial Group Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $80.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLBE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

