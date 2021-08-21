POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

