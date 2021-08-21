Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €187.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €171.39 ($201.64).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €156.85 ($184.53) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €145.36.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.