Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 46,818 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average volume of 4,928 call options.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $58.34 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,135,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

