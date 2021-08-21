Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DCBO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. Docebo has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.27.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $21,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

