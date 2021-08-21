Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.86.

Get Latch alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Latch has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.