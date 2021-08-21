CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CASI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.66.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. As a group, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,417 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

