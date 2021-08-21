Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Compass alerts:

COMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of COMP opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96. Compass has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass (COMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.