New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 56,721 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,744,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56,721 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,997,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,530,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

