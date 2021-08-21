Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.75.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$72.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$69.14 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

