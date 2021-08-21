Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE RHP opened at $75.40 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

