Reviewing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 137.06%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,195.70 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.58 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.