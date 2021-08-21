B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

CBAY stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

