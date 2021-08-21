Brokers Set Expectations for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Olympic Steel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Olympic Steel by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 256,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.