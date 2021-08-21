Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Truist assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.98. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.