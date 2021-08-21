Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FREQ. B. Riley dropped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $7.23 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $248.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

