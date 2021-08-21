Financial Comparison: Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) versus Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and Inogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $940,000.00 67.62 -$2.93 million ($0.51) -19.61 Inogen $308.49 million 4.49 -$5.83 million ($0.27) -226.85

Nutriband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutriband, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -225.34% -48.29% -34.63% Inogen -0.73% -0.69% -0.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nutriband and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Inogen 0 2 2 0 2.50

Inogen has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inogen is more favorable than Nutriband.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inogen beats Nutriband on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. The company has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices. Nutriband Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison K. Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor, and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

