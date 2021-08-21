Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.40. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total value of $221,498.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,594 shares of company stock worth $8,872,970. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

