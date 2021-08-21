Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 6,801 ($88.86) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a market cap of £14.43 billion and a PE ratio of -74.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,396.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

