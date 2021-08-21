BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.