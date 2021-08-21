Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.