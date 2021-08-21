IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.84.

IAG opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 388.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $24,075,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,418 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,914 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

