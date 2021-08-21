Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.91. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,238 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $3,391,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 2,064.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 263,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at about $1,618,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

