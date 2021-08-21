Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Option Care Health stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

