Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 4,138 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FUTR. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

FUTR opened at GBX 3,880 ($50.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,352.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

