Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of MRNS opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $413.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 167,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

