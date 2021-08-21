OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OpGen stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.57.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 109.26% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. Equities research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OpGen by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

