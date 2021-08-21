Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,105,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

FBRX opened at $27.03 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $380.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.22.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

