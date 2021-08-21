Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €55.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.51 ($50.01).

Shares of UTDI opened at €36.95 ($43.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €42.97 ($50.55).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

