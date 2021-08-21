Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 457,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $87.05 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

