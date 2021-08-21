Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $36.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 4,203 shares.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.