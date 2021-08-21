IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Update

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IWGFF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IWG stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. IWG has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

