SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading 1.7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) traded up 1.7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $20.97. 2,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $780.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

