Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.69, but opened at $66.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret shares last traded at $66.91, with a volume of 82,956 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

