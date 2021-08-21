Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

CVE MDP opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.76. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.