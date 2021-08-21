Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.
CVE MDP opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.76. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
